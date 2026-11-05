Wichita Falls Schools Working Together to Help Out Local Food Bank

Starting tomorrow, several Wichita Falls schools will have collection boxes to help out the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank. Here’s how you can help.

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank announced this week that their donation drive at Wichita Falls schools will run from November 6th through November 19th. Each year, Students Against Hunger gives schools an opportunity to make a meaningful difference in their communities. By collecting food donations, students, teachers, and school staff help support the Food Bank’s work to provide nutritious food to individuals and families across its 12-county service area.

Which Wichita Falls Schools Will Have a Collection Box?

WFISD Admin office, WFISD

Education center, WFISD

Legacy High School, WFISD

Memorial High School, WFISD

Barwise Middle School, WFISD

Rider Middle School, WFISD

Brook Village, WFISD

Haynes Head Start, WFISD

Burgess Elementary, WFISD

Crockett Elementary, WFISD

Cunningham Elementary, WFISD

Fain Elementary, WFISD

Fowler Elementary, WFISD

Franklin Elementary, WFISD

McNiel Middle School, WFISD

Milam Elementary, WFISD

Sheppard Elementary, WFISD

West Foundation, WFISD

Scotland Park, WFISD

Zundy Elementary, WFISD

Holliday High School, Holliday ISD

Holliday Middle School, Holliday ISD

Holliday Elementary, Holliday ISD

Wichita Christian

City View School Elementary

Burkburnett – Overton Ray Elementary

Burkburnett Middle School

Young Ages Preschool

John Tower Elementary

Holy Family Classical Academy

What Kind of Items Should You Donate to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank?

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Any donation is always welcome at the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, but they can always use items in these four categories.

PROTEIN (canned tuna fish, canned chicken, peanut butter, low sodium canned/dried beans FRUITS & VEGETABLES (canned light fruit, low sodium canned vegetables, dried fruit, jellies & jams) GRAINS (low sugar cereal, rice, quinoa, oats,pasta) DAIRY (powdered, shelf-stable or evaporated skim or 1% milk)

Friendly reminder, they cannot accept items in glass containers, perishable food items, home canned goods, home baked goods, or vitamins and medication. You can get more info on the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank website or call (940) 766-2322.