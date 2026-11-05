Texas Sports Betting Is Still Illegal, But There’s a Workaround

One thing I absolutely love is sports. I love watching them, I love playing them, and I love betting on them. In Texas, however, sports betting in the traditional sense isn’t something that’s allowed. I know, that’s nothing new.

One thing that absolutely blew me away when I moved here, and still does, was the fact that you can’t even bet on horses online…even though we have tracks in the state that run live races. That makes zero sense to me.

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A Betting Workaround In Texas

If you like to bet on sports, this information isn’t new to you. Prediction markets have been a bit of a workaround in Texas for a bit now, but it’s been taken a step further as DraftKings Sports & Casino is now available in Texas.

How is this even possible? Well, that’s because they shifted to the ever-popular “predictions” market. Prediction markets allow you to buy and sell shares tied to the outcome of future events. The “odds” are strictly based on the volume of betting, and not tied to a sportsbook moving the line. This is how you’re able to bet in Texas now…legally.

Will Prediction Markets Live Forever In Texas

In theory, they should be able to. Prediction markets operate under federal oversight through the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. It’s similar to the stock market and the Federal Trade Commission. This allows sites and companies to work around the state gambling laws.

However, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is spending time looking for the loopholes that allow these platforms to exist in Texas, and he wants to close them so you can’t even utilize the prediction markets. That is how against ANY type of betting he is.

Is Traditional Sports Betting Coming To Texas

This has been a question for I don’t know how long, and the answer is always “maybe”. Governor Greg Abbott actually got behind legalizing sports betting back in 2025; the 12 Texas House members said they’d vote against it and urged Gov. Abbott to stop wasting his time on it.

2028 has been eyed as the next potential chance for Texas to legalize gambling in the state, and a lot of that could hinge on whether or not Lt. Gov. Patrick is re-elected after the 2027 legislative session. If he is, we’re in for more time without it.

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