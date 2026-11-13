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Everything You Need To Know About The Crossroads BBQ & Brew Music Festival
By JP,8 days ago
The wait is almost over! The 2026 Crossroads BBQ & Brew Music Festival is this Saturday, November 14th, in Downtown Victoria, and here is everything that you need to know. Parking will be available throughout downtown Victoria. Please arrive early to allow time to find parking. DeLeon Plaza will be fenced off, with one entrance to the festival grounds at the corner of Constitution and Bridge St.
- Tickets are only available online.
- Clear Bag Policy
- RAIN OR SHINE EVENT
- Valid ID needed for the 21+ VIP wristband
- BBQ available while supplies last.
Gate times for the Crossroads BBQ & Brew Music Festival:
- 12:00 PM: VIP gates
- 1:00 PM: General Admission gates
- 3:45 PM: Concert only gates
*Please have your QR Code ticket pulled up and ready to scan.
Here are the set times for the Crossroads BBQ & Brew Music Festival Sparklight stage.2:30 – James Kiening
4:00 – Staudt Brothers
5:15 – Casey Chesnutt
6:45 – Kyle Park
8:45 – Randy Rogers BandThe BBQ lineup is also stellar and includes Bar B Q Bandidas, Cat Daddy’s BBQ, Cattlemen Catering, Hill Barbecue, Lavaca BBQ, Poppy’s Q, Smoke Sessions BBQ, Smokin Cowboys BBQ and Catering, Texas Oak BBQ, and Vargas BBQ, with more. The Crossroads BBQ & Brew Music Festival is presented by Scherer Kubota and Busch Light We can’t wait to see you at Victoria’s biggest music festival! Thank you for supporting live music! Who are you most excited to see perform on Saturday. Let us know by messaging us in our app.