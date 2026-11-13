Crossorads BBQ & Brew

Tickets are only available online.

Clear Bag Policy

RAIN OR SHINE EVENT

Valid ID needed for the 21+ VIP wristband

BBQ available while supplies last.

Gate times for the Crossroads BBQ & Brew Music Festival:

12:00 PM: VIP gates

1:00 PM: General Admission gates

3:45 PM: Concert only gates

The wait is almost over! The 2026 Crossroads BBQ & Brew Music Festival is this Saturday, November 14th, in Downtown Victoria, and here is everything that you need to know. Parking will be available throughout downtown Victoria. Please arrive early to allow time to find parking. DeLeon Plaza will be fenced off, with one entrance to the festival grounds at the corner of Constitution and Bridge St.

*Please have your QR Code ticket pulled up and ready to scan.

Here are the set times for the Crossroads BBQ & Brew Music Festival Sparklight stage.

Crossorads BBQ & Brew

2:30 – James Kiening

4:00 – Staudt Brothers

Crossorads BBQ & Brew

5:15 – Casey Chesnutt

6:45 – Kyle Park

Crossorads BBQ & Brew

8:45 – Randy Rogers Band

Crossorads BBQ & Brew