La Fiebre's "Borracho De Besos" Was Supposed to Be a Ranchera

One of the biggest Tejano anthems of all time didn’t start that way! Yesterday, our very own Bo Corona interviewed Luis Ayala from “La Fiebre” The Ones You Know. and the tells us that “Borracho De Besos” was supposed to be a ranchera. Luis Silva wrote the song and presented it to La Fiebre as a ranchera. However, the group did not feel that the fast ranchera style fit the vibe for the lyrics. La Fiebre made the decision to slow the song down. The record label didn’t like the change; however, they left the slower version on the album as one of the final tracks, thinking it would be a throwaway song. They were wrong. “Borracho De Besos” became La Fiebre’s biggest hit and a timeless Tejano anthem! Luis tells Bo, “it was about a year later that they realized that it was a hit.

Check out the full list of performers at the 2026 Tejano Music Awards.

Jay Perez

Jenny B

Grupo Siggno

Gary Hobbs

Houston’s Powerhouse, Avizo

Ram Herrera

Luis Ayala’s La Fiebre.

The Tejano Music Awards are back in Katy this year.