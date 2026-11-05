Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Music

La Fiebre's "Borracho De Besos" Was Supposed to Be a Ranchera

By JP,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNFTn_1Gnf4EUR00

One of the biggest Tejano anthems of all time didn’t start that way! Yesterday, our very own Bo Corona interviewed Luis Ayala from “La Fiebre” The Ones You Know. and the tells us that “Borracho De Besos” was supposed to be a ranchera. Luis Silva wrote the song and presented it to La Fiebre as a ranchera. However, the group did not feel that the fast ranchera style fit the vibe for the lyrics. La Fiebre made the decision to slow the song down. The record label didn’t like the change; however, they left the slower version on the album as one of the final tracks, thinking it would be a throwaway song. They were wrong. “Borracho De Besos” became La Fiebre’s biggest hit and a timeless Tejano anthem! Luis tells Bo, “it was about a year later that they realized that it was a hit.

Luis Ayala’s La Fiebre “The Ones You Know” will be performing at the 2026 Tejano Music Awards show on Friday, November 13th at the Texas Rodeo Saloon in Katy, Texas.

Check out the full list of performers at the 2026 Tejano Music Awards.

  • Jay Perez
  • Jenny B
  • Grupo Siggno
  • Gary Hobbs
  • Houston’s Powerhouse, Avizo
  • Ram Herrera
  • Luis Ayala’s La Fiebre.
Read More: Here is Who Is Performing at The Tejano Music Awards

The Tejano Music Awards are back in Katy this year.

For the second consecutive year, the TMA will be held at the Texas Rodeo Saloon in Katy, Texas. The event will take place on Friday, November 13, 2026. The award show and artists’ performances will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Download the KLUB Mobile App Now

Click here to view photo galleryClick here to view photo gallery

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments