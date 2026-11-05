A memory enroute for millions around the world to enjoy this holiday season. Are you planning a trip to NYC to see it all lit up?

Like many, I have driven past this tree off State Route 8 in West Edmeston for years, it’s almost like a local landmark or one of those “oh I know where I am” markers. Now all that’s left of the 76-foot Norway Spruce are the memories and lots of pictures.

This process didn’t happen overnight, it’s a month’s long endeavor with various local state and Rockefeller Center groups coming together to bring a showstopping spectacle to New York City for millions to see.

READ MORE: The 2026 Rockefeller Tree Has Been Chosen, From Central New York

7AM

Shortly before 7am November 5th, cranes were in place ready to lift this year’s Rockefeller Tree from the ground and onto a flatbed. Family and friends gathered at the sight surrounded by plenty of media buzz as well.

Brett Hall/TSM

Brett Hall/TSM

Current owners of the property at 6526 New York 8 we’re excited to see the joy that one tree can bring to millions of people around the world.

Rebecca Decker told us once she found out the tree’s history and the fact this Christmas 2026 marked the 10th anniversary of the death of the person who planted it, she didn’t think twice about donating it.

Decker remembered the moment someone from the Rockefeller Center first came to her door and asked about the tree.

Erik Pauzé, head gardener and head tree scout for Rockefeller Center was that person. Pauzé remembered when he first saw the tree and made sure to write the address down for a potential future tree.

As the hour passed by, crews began their finishing touches before the chainsaw came out.

8AM

There was some laughter and at one point some were spectacle that the tree was going to come down. The chainsaw operator had a difficult time getting the saw to start. But eventually the engine came to life and the cutting started.

Brett Hall/TSM

Within five minutes, the tree was hoisted above its stump. Cheers from the crowd could be heard and I’m sure some happy tears as well.

Crews took a once vertical standing tree and carefully laid it horizontal onto the flatbed.

From cut to truck, the process took well over an hour.

9AM and Beyond

The only thing left was a plot of dirt once shadowed by the Norway Spruce.

READ MORE: Santa For Seniors Returns To Bring Christmas Cheer To Seniors In Central New York

Department of Transportation officials and members from the Rockefeller Center say the trip won’t take long but expect a lot of attention on the way to NYC. Erik Pauzé said they will drive as far as they can today before stopping at a secure location overnight.

By Saturday, the once West Edmeston tree will be in New York City for the annual meet the tree day celebration.

We were told that 50 thousand lights are set to light up this tree and the official tree lighting ceremony takes place December 2nd at 7pm.

Will you be headed to take a peek at the tree all lit up this year? Let us know in our app.

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Brett Hall/TSM