"A great addition, " local leaders are still hopeful for the planned Chick-fil-A location in New Hartford.

Brett Hall/TSM

Fans of the popular chain Chick-fil-A were thrilled when the company announced its plans for a location in the Mohawk Valley region. But where is it?

New Hartford Town Board made the official announcement earlier this year stating the new location would be built in the parking lot of Avenue Plaza, anchored by At Home, formerly the Kmart Plaza.

READ MORE:New Hartford’s Chick-Fil-A Coming Soon

Any Updates?

Since we initially heard rumors about a proposed Chick-fil-A location, other businesses are actually gearing up for their grand openings.

Tully’s Good Times will be opening and is currently hiring for its location at the former Uno Pizzeria & Grille space. Its opening date is November 17th.

We also know BJ’s has plans to open up a location at Sangertown Mall, near the new Taco Bell.

What Local Leaders Are Saying

The good news for Chick-fil-A fans?

We haven’t been told no. In fact, we spoke with New Harford Town Supervisor Jim Messa this week. We can confirm that his office, like many residents are wondering what is going on as well.

Jim says, “this would be a great addition to our area, and I’ll continue to work to bring this to light.”

READ MORE: BJ’s Wholesale Club Could Be Coming To New Hartford

Photo by Brad on Unsplash

Other Locations

So far, the closest locations for many are located near Syracuse.

De Witt, Cicero, Warners and Liverpool.

Or if you’re on the thruway headed west, just outside Canastota and headed East, near the Little Falls exit.

So, we haven’t heard much, but the hope is still there.