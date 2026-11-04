Popular Toddler Snack Under Recall Due To Choking Hazard

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Parents know their kids love snack time, but one producer is those treats has issued a major recall.

Once Upon a Farm has issued a voluntary nationwide recall for all varieties of its Tractor Wheels Organic Toddler Soft-Baked Bars. The action follows reports of young children experiencing severe airway obstruction after eating the product.

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These popular snack bars have been sold at many Central New York grocery and food stores.

The Danger to Toddlers

Health officials warn that the soft-baked texture of the bars creates a unique hazard when chewed.

As toddlers attempt to swallow, the snack can form a dry, sticky mass in the back of the throat.

Emergency responders have reported that standard choking interventions, including back blows and the Heimlich maneuver, were difficult or ineffective in dislodging the dense food mass, in some cases requiring emergency room visits.

Products Covered Under the Recall

The nationwide recall applies to all lot codes, expiration dates, and package sizes across the entire Tractor Wheels product line. The impacted flavors include:

Apple, Sweet Potato & Spinach

Strawberry, Pumpkin & Beet

Banana, Pumpkin & Cauliflower

No other products from Once Upon a Farm are included in this recall.

What Parents Can Do

The snacks were widely available across the country, sold through major retailers like Target, Walmart, and Costco, as well as online through Amazon.

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Parents and caregivers are urged to stop using the product immediately and throw away any remaining bars, no lot checks are necessary.

Retailers are offering full refunds at the point of purchase.

Parents and any customers who want more information can reach out to Once Upon a Farm directly at care@uponafarm.com.