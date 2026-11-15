Over the last week, the Idaho State Police reported two fatal car accidents on Idaho roads.

The accidents involved occupants from Canada, Washington, Idaho, and a deer.

Washington Driver Killed in Fiery Head On Crash With a Semi Truck in Idaho

ISP has released an update to the fatal accident reported on November 12th on State Highway 53 in Kootenai County. The accident happened a few minutes before 4 PM and killed a driver from Washington after the vehicles collided head-on and caught fire.

A 2006 Acura TSX, driven by a 36-year-old male from Spokane Valley, Washington, was travelling westbound on state highway 53 near McGuire Road, when it drove into the eastbound lane. A 2026 Volvo semi-truck trailer, driven by a 27-year-old male from Alberta, Canada, was travelling westbound. The Acura crashed head-on into the semi-truck where both vehicles caught fire.

The Washington driver died at the scene and the driver from Canada reported minor injuries.

Idaho Driver Killed, Passenger Injured, in Crash With a Deer

On November 11th, the Idaho State Police shared the details of a fatal accident in Central Idaho. The accident happened on US12 near mile marker 45 at approximately 4 PM.

The news release from ISP says the accident was caused, initially, by an unknown vehicle that struck a deer. The deer was ‘launched into the windshield of an eastbound Subaru Crosstrek.’

The Subaru was occupied by a 36-year-old female driver from Kamiah, Idaho, and a 34-year-old female passenger from Lenore, Idaho.

The driver passed away at the scene of the accident and the passenger was taken to a local hospital.

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Both accidents above are being investigated by Idaho State Police. ISP has asked for public assistance identifying the vehicle that originally struck the deer.