\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cp>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=1aRqBm_1H4DCoOL00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRqBm_1H4DCoOL00" width="1600" height="1067" >\u003c/p>\u003cp>A few weeks ago, we learned that the national crime show On Patrol: Live was going to be filming with the Idaho Falls Police. At that time, we thought it was just going to be for that one weekend, but this appears to be a long-term team-up.\u003c/p>\u003cp>On the social media page for the TV show, there are a few videos from Idaho Falls showing clips of the officers working in IF.\u003c/p>\u003ch3>Three Videos Show Idaho Falls Police on National Series On Patrol: Live\u003c/h3>\u003cp>My wife and I love watching true-crime dramas and real-crime footage shows. We spent hours when we were first married watching\u003ca href="https://kool965.com/watch-all-the-times-cops-aired-episodes-from-idaho/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> COPS\u003c/a>, to the point our toddler was caught singing the Bad Boys theme song while playing with cars at a church event.\u003c/p>\u003cp>So, when we found out the show On Patrol: Live was going to be following officers in Idaho Falls, we were stoked. If you’ve missed any of the shows, they’ve been on a few weekends now; you can check out a few segments from the show below and on Meta.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cstrong>READ ALSO: \u003ca href="https://kool965.com/on-patrol-live-idaho-falls-episodes/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Popular Police Chase Series Filming in Idaho\u003c/a>\u003c/strong>\u003c/p>\u003cp>This video shows an officer interacting with a suspect who he’s already had interaction with before.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003c/p>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F1035323292912306%2F&show_text=true&width=560&t=0">\u003c/iframe>\u003cp>\u003c/p>\u003cp>This one is a great reminder not to do drugs, which includes huffing aerosol cans and claiming it’s your medical inhaler. They made a meme about the interaction and you can watch the clip on the \u003ca href="https://www.reelz.com/show/on-patrol-live/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Reelz \u003c/a>website for free.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003c/p>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FReelzOfficialOPLive%2Fposts%2Fpfbid045tAH5suhZ3AyXJpvxo9VkaCpjEyjNLEkiEKkBVjSZVnEV4EFWwFRCFN6fN5BLjnl&show_text=true&width=500">\u003c/iframe>\u003cp>\u003c/p>\u003cp>And it wouldn’t be a night out for officers if they didn’t catch someone actively doing drugs.\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003c/p>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F2172261360049008%2F&show_text=false&width=267&t=0">\u003c/iframe>\u003cp>\u003c/p>\u003ch3>How to Watch Idaho Falls Police on the On Patrol: Live Show\u003c/h3>\u003cp>You can always catch clips from the shows \u003ca href="https://www.facebook.com/ReelzOfficialOPLive/reels/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">on social media\u003c/a> and the OPL website, but if you want to watch it as it happens, \u003ca href="https://www.reelz.com/show/on-patrol-live/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">On Patrol: Live\u003c/a> has new episodes on Friday and Saturday nights at 7PM MT. They air on Reelz, Peacock, Prime, Roku, Apple and Fire TV, and Google Play.\u003c/p>\u003cp>They follow officers in a few \u003ca href="https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1111676511634158&set=pb.100083754577698.-2207520000" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">different states\u003c/a>, so you could see Idaho, Louisiana, New Mexico, South Carolina, Ohio, Missouri, and Arizona.\u003c/p>\u003ca class="gallery-placeholder-link" href="//kool965.com/idaho-falls-on-patrol-live-videos/" rel="nofollow">Click here to view photo gallery\u003c/a>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>