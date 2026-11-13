Every single domestic flight in the United States has been grounded util further notice, per the Federal Aviation Administration today, Friday, November 13th.

At the time of the announcement, the cause for the ground stop was not shared or immediately made available, but according to CNN, a communications problem is impacting ‘Air Route Traffic Control Centers’ which handle flights going across the country.

Authorities say that air traffic is to remain ground stopped–meaning that fights won’t be taking off and flights in the air, at this time, are being allowed to land at final destination.

Posts on reddit confirm that folks in Boise are experiencing the stop, one user writing, sarcastically:

This is fun, I’m having fun! It’s apparently a nationwide ground stop for the system FAA uses for radio to contact aircraft.

The last time that there was a national ground stop was in 2023 for national communications issues. Prior to that, it was on September 11th, 2001.

A statement was released on X (formerly Twitter) by the United States Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy outlined all that the public knows, at this time:

We will continue to update the story as it develops.