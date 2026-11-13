If you ask pretty much anyone in Idaho if they have fun living here 99% of the time you will be answered with a resounding YES! Idaho is one of those states that no matter where you are there’s always something fun going on. Especially in a state where it feels like the main focus is community it seems like there is always a fun event happening every weekend.

Somehow this still gets overlooked and Idaho was definitely snubbed by a list that they should’ve been higher on.

We think it’s safe to say that Idaho IS fun. There’s always a ton of things to do no matter what the season is. During the summer everyone heads to the Boise river to float, the fall there’s pumpkin patches all over the state, spring the flowers are blooming and it’s the perfect time for a hike, and winter of course the amount of people who come to Idaho just to snowboard and ski is crazy!

That being said it seems like there’s almost an endless amount of activities to do. There’s things for everyone whether your younger or older so why would Idaho only be 30 for the funnest states in the country?

With all of the fun things happening here coming including ESPN College Gameday, Press & Pony’s Christmas Takeover, and all of the other fun winter events coming this way Idaho is certainly looking pretty good laterly.

Do you think Idaho deserves to be ranked higher?

See the full ranking HERE and see where Boise was ranked last year.