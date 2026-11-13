Credit: Shannon Buccola

Well we knew that it was going to be chaos! ESPN College Gameday has arrived in Boise and everyone is ready to go!

Starting Wednesday the ESPN College Gameday trucks started arriving and the iconic College Gameday set up started to be built right here in Boise. The stage where icons of the football world and Ian Johnson will sit has been set up AND the field goal where one lucky Bronco fan will get to kick a field goal is now ready to go.

Now all that’s left is what the fans can bring and boy oh boy are they starting early.

The line for ESPN College Gameday has ALREADY begun!!!

Credit: Shannon Buccola

The show doesn’t start until 7am on Saturday morning and the line had already begun forming over 24 hours in advance with fans getting in line by 6am Friday morning. This type of dedication is something we honestly should’ve expected from Bronco nation. All of those in line will have a much better view of the College Gameday show, have a chance to kick the 1 million dollar field goal, and get to spend 24 hrs gearing up for an epic College Gameday.

The fans are what make College Gameday so special and of course it’s that Bronco mentality that has all of the fans arriving 24 hours in advance! This is going to go down as one of the best College Gamedays in the HISTORY of College Gamedays!

Credit: Shannon Buccola

The Broncos who are in line extra early are gonna have to face the cold, the weather, and stay in line for 24 hours but these fans are the definition of DEDICATION!