Forty years is a long time to go without knowing how a family member met their fate. In an instant, someone can vanish without a trace, leaving friends and loved ones to mourn for the rest of their days without answers.

The real tragedy in these cases is that at least one other person knows the solution to the puzzle that police sometimes spend decades trying to solve. It’s important to remind people about those whose lives turn into cold cases, because you never know when the person who holds the key to the lock might decide to do the right thing and put an end to a family’s suffering.

One case that has hung over Idaho like a dark, distended cloud for more than four decades involves a 14-year-old girl who vanished while babysitting for a mother who had to work a shift at a South Idaho bar. Her body was found days later in a nearby creek.

43-Year-Old Southern Idaho Murder Case Still Haunts Community

Unsplash: Ashley Walker

On the evening of June 4, 1983, Cindy Bringhurst was babysitting an infant for an acquaintance when she disappeared from an apartment on Highland Boulevard, according to details provided by the META site, Idaho Cold Cases. Her case was ruled a homicide.

Cindy Bringhurst Credit: Pocatello Police Dept, META

READ MORE: Foul Play Expected In Idaho Case Of Missing Father Jeramy Burt

Despite investigations by Idaho police, no convictions were ever handed down in this case, which is now 43 years behind us. Please come forward with any information you might have in this matter.

Contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6121 or call the Cold Case Tip Line at 844-847-4040. Tipsters can remain anonymous.