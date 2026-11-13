Along with the lowering November snow levels and fallen leaves comes one of America’s favorite holiday cups to sip warm specialty drinks out of on the way to work each morning. The Starbucks holiday cups are back at area locations in just a few days.

Morning commuters in Southern Idaho beginning the week of November 16 can expect to see a lot more brake lights on the road between 5 A.M. and 9 A.M. The most celebrated day of the year for coffee drinkers is almost upon us.

Next week, you might want to leave for work a bit earlier than usual if you plan on passing by your local Starbucks because the lines will be even longer both in the drive-thru and inside the coffee house and store. Starbucks holiday menu has already begun, and on Tuesday (November 17) ‘Red Cup Day‘ returns, where customers will receive a complimentary holiday cup with the purchase of any holiday beverage, according to details shared by SnackWire.

Starbucks Annual ‘Red Cup Day’ Is November 17

Starbucks’ Holiday ‘Red Cup’ Credit: Amelia J

I’m very familiar with these red cups. My wife has been collecting them since we started dating 20 years ago. I’m pretty sure we have a tote of them in the basement.

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Fans of the brand can also expect four new coffee flavors arriving in less than three weeks, according to SnackWire. On December 17, the Merry Berry Frappuccino will be available.

My job is done here.

Happy Holidays , Southern Idaho!