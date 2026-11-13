It’s one of the largest attractions in the Treasure Valley every single summer–but when winter comes around, it’s a ghost town.

It was only a matter of time, however, that that changed.

Roaring Springs is going to be open in the WINTER time–sort of.

Back once again this year is Christmas in Color!

Don’t expect any sort of large bubble over the top of the water park–those slides are going to be shut down until the summertime. You can expect to visit your favorite summer attraction, however, for a whole bunch of holiday cheer starting on Friday, November 20th!

Love Christmas lights? You’re going to love this…

Think you can handle all of these lights!? Get the family ready!

It’s called ‘Christmas in Color’ and it’s a really great opportunity to get the kids, the date, or the whole family out of the house for some Christmas fun–while staying WARM!

The event, formerly hosted at Expo Idaho’s Fairgrounds parking lot has now moved in recent years to a more central location in Meridian–and a well known summer destination, Roaring Springs!

No, you won’t be going into the actual waterpark, but you will be driving through their lot (with the heater on) while enjoying some really awesome lights and a synchronized Christmas playlist.

Learn more and buy your tickets HERE!

Take a look at what you can expect from Roaring Springs this…DECEMBER!

We never thought we would see the day that folks were lined up to go to Roaring Springs while it’s cold out–but they’ve certainly found a way!