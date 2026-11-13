It has been an ongoing search and mystery that has spanned over five year’s time now–Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, missing from his home and never seen again.

Overwhelmingly emotional, the community has watched (and helped, where appropriate) the investigation since the 5-year-old boy went missing. In a community as small and tight-knit as Fruitland (a population of just over 6,000) news like this is totally unheard of. Through the entirety of the investigation, the parents of Michael Vaughan have been cooperative with authorities and different speculations of an abduction or run-away story lines have run wild online.

After years of investigation, yet another arrest has been made and the suspect is facing charges of murder, kidnapping, and concealment of evidence.

Sarah Wondra, who first became known as a potential suspect publicly in 2022, has been charged with the following:

First Degree Murder

Second Degree Kidnapping

Concealment of Evidence

Not long ago, her ex-husband, Stacey Wondra, was also charged and has had a trial for 2027 on the books for some time. He is also facing charges for kidnapping, killing, and attempting to destroy evidence of it all, surrounding missing Michael Vaughan.

Michael Vaughan was just 5-years-old when he went missing.

During the preliminary hearing, prosecutors showed hours of recorded interview footage between Stacey Wondra and detectives.

During one of Stacey Wondra’s hearings, prosecution played video of his conversations with police.

In the recording, Wondra claims his then-wife, Sarah Wondra, who now faces charges, accidentally suffocated the boy and that the child was buried in a duffel bag. The interview was played during [Stacey] Wondra’s preliminary hearing in Payette County. At the end of the hearing, a judge ruled there is enough evidence for the case to move forward.

Stacey Wondra later plead ‘Not Guilty’ to all counts.

Stacey frequently tried to implicate his wife, Sarah, who was taken into custody for Failure to Report a Death and now, she is facing charges.

Prosecutors believe Michael died by suffocation during the kidnapping–the defense argues that there is no forensic evidence.

Fruitland Police have shared that they believe Michael’s body was once buried in Wondra’s backyard, but has since been moved.