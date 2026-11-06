Missing: Idaho Teen Hasn't Been In Contact With Family Since Oct 14

Idaho state authorities are asking the public for information in the case of a missing teenager who hasn’t been heard from for three weeks. Have you seen Zoey Grace McBrien?

Police in northern Idaho are asking for assistance with locating missing 16-year-old Zoey Grace McBrien. McBrien lives in Post Falls, located 10 miles northwest of Coeur d’Alene.

The last known sighting of the missing teen was near her home on Wednesday, October 14, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Missing Post Falls Teen Hasn’t Been Heard From In Three Weeks

Very little information is available in this case. Multiple sources, including Crime Chronicles, have shared details about Zoey’s case. Her current whereabouts are unknown.

The missing teen has not been listed as a runaway by state law enforcement. Her exact last known location hasn’t been shared either; it’s not known if she was traveling by automobile at the time of her disappearance.

READ MORE: Missing: South Idaho Senior With Medical Condition Last Seen 8/20

“For the Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost — Luke 19:10,’ were wordsshared along with contact information on the NCMEC website.

This statewide alert is an effort to bring Zoey home safely. There is a chance she has traveled to a neighboring state. If you believe you have seen her, please contact the Post Falls Police Department at 208-773-3517.

Tipsters can remain anonymous. Please keep an eye out for her.