Seven Magic Valley Christmas Traditions Worth Doing at Least Once

If you live anywhere near Twin Falls and Burley, these seven Magic Valley and South Idaho Christmas events belong on your bucket list. Most are free or dang near it. And a handful of them double as charitable food and toy drives.

One heads-up before you start planning. Most organizers haven’t posted their 2026 details yet, so the dates below are based on how each event has run in past years. Check their Facebook pages before you head out. I’ll update this as this year’s details are released.

TSM Twin Falls

Christmas in the Nighttime Sky at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds

This is my favorite because I’ve had the blessing of getting to work at this event since it first started 35 years ago. This is the official kickoff to Christmas in the Magic Valley, and it always lands the day after Thanksgiving. That puts it on Friday, Nov. 27 this year.

After decades at Kimberly Nurseries, Christmas in the Nighttime Sky moved to the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer last year to make room for bigger crowds. There’s a free chili and Idaho potato dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m., a visit from Santa, and a fireworks show around 7:30 choreographed to Christmas music on KOOL 96.5.

Admission is one new, unwrapped toy per family, and those toys go to kids in need around the Magic Valley. About 3,300 people made the trip out to Filer in 2025, so bundle up and get there early.

Brad – TSM Twin Falls

Festival of Lights Parade in Downtown Twin Falls

Floats covered in lights rolling down Main Avenue. This event is as simple as it is spectacular. This year’s parade is on Friday, Dec. 4, starting at 6 p.m. It runs down Main Avenue from Dierkes Street to Jerome Street. The tree lighting at the Downtown Commons across from City Hall happens right after.

Pro Tips:Twin Falls Police have started closing roads as early as 3 p.m. in past years, and cars left on Main can get towed. I highly recommend getting there early and snagging a table at O’Dunken’s. It’s a nice place to stay warm, grab some dinner and have some hot or cold drinks until the parade gets going.

Christmas in the Garden at Orton Botanical Garden in Twin Falls

Orton Botanical Garden is lighting up again for Christmas in the Garden. It runs from Nov. 27 through Dec. 30 at 867 Filer Ave. W. in Twin Falls.

Hours are 6 to 10 p.m., and the last admission is at 9:30. Admission is $7, and kids 12 and under get in free.

The garden paths are gravel, so the garden says only motorized wheelchairs should be used. There’s a porta-potty on site.

The garden also plans some special nights during the event. They aren’t posted yet, so keep an eye on the garden’s events page. If you’d like to help get the lights up, they’re still looking for volunteers in November. You can call (208) 734-7959 for details.

Lost in Christmas at the Burley Straw Maze

The Burley Halloween Straw Maze turns into Lost in Christmas again this year. The maze gets a makeover with Christmas lights.

The maze opens Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28. In December, it’s open Fridays and Saturdays (Dec. 4–5, 11–12, 18–19 and 26), plus Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 21–23. It’s closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The last two nights are New Year’s Day and Saturday, Jan. 2. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m.

According to the schedule the farm posted, it’s $10 on Fridays and the Dec. 21–23 weeknights and $12 on Saturdays.

Besides the maze, there are giant slides, a zip line, a straw Christmas tree, and holiday movies. It usually takes my family and me an hour to go through the entire maze and maybe another for all the additional stuff. You’ll find it at 845 E 500 S in Burley, just off I-84 at Exit 216.

Christmas City USA in Rupert

Rupert turns back into Christmas City USA this holiday season. According to Rupert Square Events, the Christmas Market on the historic square opens Nov. 27 and 28, then Dec. 4 and 5. Vendor spots are already full.

The City of Rupert hasn’t released the rest of this year’s schedule yet. We’ll update this story once it’s out.

Live Nativity Drive-Thru at Grace Church in Rupert

Grace Church in Rupert does a drive-thru version of a live nativity. You stay in your car and drive past a series of stations that tell the story of Jesus’ birth. If you haven’t been, I recommend going. Grace puts a lot of effort into the event, and I think it’s totally worth the drive from Twin to Rupert.

It’s Thursday, Dec. 10 and Friday, Dec. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grace Church, 100 N. Meridian Road in Rupert. it’s free and you don’t need to register.

TSM Twin Falls – Brad

Living Nativity of Twin Falls (TBA)

The Living Nativity of Twin Falls has turned into a holiday tradition for a lot of Magic Valley families. It’s a recreation of Bethlehem, with live animals, people in costume, a marketplace and a nativity scene with the Holy Family. A local family hosts it on their own property. I’ve had my eye on their social media and there’s no announcement yet on whether it’s happening in 2026.

Last year it ran three nights, Dec. 11 through 13, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 1267 Madrona Street North. The event is usually free and visitors are encouraged to bring a canned food item for our area food pantries.

We’re hoping it comes back this year. We’ll update this story as soon as we hear.