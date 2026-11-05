Idaho Swigs Now Offering Festive Holiday 'Dirty Sodas'

Swig is a soda shop that debuted a couple of years ago, here in Idaho. Since then Swig has gained insane amounts of popularity, primarily because of the show Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. That being said the popularity led to more and more Swigs opening up right here in Idaho!

Now it’s become one of the Treasure Valley’s favorite places to go whenneeding a fun drink to keep them going through the work day or even as a sweet treat on the weekends. We’ve been loving this new dirty soda trend that has been taking over lately and it honestly just keeps getting even better,

When the holidays come around and coffee shops start announcing their fun holiday drinks like peppermint mochas everyone gets so excited. But what happens if you aren’t a big coffee fan? Well then you can get yourself some holiday dirty soda drinks instead!

Swig announced their holiday lineup and it looks soooo good!

They have 4 holiday drinks that you can now officially get in Idaho…

Frost Mode : Blended Sugar Free Swig Energy, Diet Mnt Dew, Pomegranate, Vanilla, Strawberry Puree, Frozen Raspberry Crumbles, Vanilla Cream

: Blended Sugar Free Swig Energy, Diet Mnt Dew, Pomegranate, Vanilla, Strawberry Puree, Frozen Raspberry Crumbles, Vanilla Cream Sleigh Queen : Coke Zero Sugar, Pomegranate, Raspberry Puree, Vanilla Cream

: Coke Zero Sugar, Pomegranate, Raspberry Puree, Vanilla Cream Dr De Leche : Pepper, Duice De Leche, Vanilla Sauce, Vanilla Cream

: Pepper, Duice De Leche, Vanilla Sauce, Vanilla Cream Raspberry Breeze: Water, SF Raspberry, SF Vanilla, Raspberry Puree, Frozen Raspberry Crumbles, Vanilla Cream

All of the Swig Holiday drinks are now available at all of the Swigs here in Idaho so you can taste test them all! Here’s where to find your nearest Idaho Swig: