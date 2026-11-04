Gas in Twin Falls Now Below 4 Bucks a Gallon

The political TV talking heads keep saying there were numerous reasons the Republicans took a drubbing nationally. I disagree. There was one. It was the price of fuel. The morning after Election Day, I drove by the Walmart pumps in Twin Falls. Since the start of October, the price for a gallon of regular gasoline has dropped one dollar and 20 cents! It wasn’t quick enough. Early voting has been underway in some parts of the country for several weeks. The visual impact of a sign, and how quickly the numbers fly by as you’re pumping, has a psychological impact.

You May as Well Put Some in the Tank

By the way, I stopped in the darkness and spent 50 bucks on a fill-up. Then I snapped a picture of the sign above the island.

I watched a TV analyst who claimed people voted against war with Iran. Since most of us don’t know anyone killed in action, it isn’t war. If the war hadn’t changed the price at the pumps, it would be nothing more than background.

The Voters Don’t Have Patience

A Fox News reporter said on Election Night that only 32 percent of Americans have a favorable view of socialism. Now we’ve got it, as fuel prices plummet and the economy grows. Brilliant! And speaking of smart people, a local liberal wrote me and crowed that President Trump will now be impeached. A Senate conviction takes 67 votes. The libs don’t have them. Some elevators don’t go to the top floor. America has selected a tax-and-spend Congress opposed to the voters’ best interests.