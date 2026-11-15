Attic Alternative is two hours of MODERN ROCK radio’s first waves through the 1990s, every Saturday night, 7PM-9PM! Here’s what you heard (or missed) this week!

Hour 1

Spacehog – In the Meantime – from Resident Alien (1995)

The Human League – The Lebanon – from Hysteria (1984)

Patti Rothberg – Inside – from Between the 1 and the 9 (1996)

Ramones – I Believe in Miracles – from Brain Drain (1989)

10,000 Maniacs – Eat for Two – from Blind Man’s Zoo (1989)

The Lightning Seeds – You Showed Me – from Dizzy Heights (1996)

Matthew Sweet – Girlfriend – from Girlfriend (1991)

Television – See No Evil – from Marquee Moon (1977)

Gin Blossoms – Hey Jealousy – from New Miserable Experience (1992)

Lone Justice – Shelter – from Shelter (1986)

Ammonia – Drugs – from Mint 400 (1996)

The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat – from Mirror Moves (1984)

The Cure – Friday I’m in Love – from Wish (1992)

Hour 2

Devo – Gates of Steel – from Freedom of Choice (1980)

Foo Fighters – This Is a Call – from Foo Fighters (1995)

Social Distortion – Bye Bye Baby – from Somewhere between Heaven and Hell (1992)

Goldfinger – Superman – from Hang-Ups (1997)

David Bowie – China Girl – from Let’s Dance (1983)

Imperial Teen – You’re One – from Seasick (1996)

U2 – I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For (Acoustic)

Killing Joke – Adorations – from Brighter Than a Thousand Suns (1986)

Peter Gabriel – That Voice Again – from So (1986)

H2O – Family Tree – from H2O (1996)

The Mission – Wasteland – from Gods Own Medicine (1986)

Depeche Mode – Policy of Truth – from Violator (1990)

Tones on Tail – Go! – from Go! single (1984)