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THC drinks get one more month in NJ liquor stores
By Eric "EJ" Johnson,10 days ago
THC seltzers aren’t leaving New Jersey liquor stores just yet.
Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) signed a bill Thursday that gives liquor stores one more month to sell intoxicating hemp drinks, according to the governor’s office.
The sales ban was set to take effect Friday. Now the cutoff is Thursday, Dec. 11.
Why Dec. 11
The bill, S4635, lines up New Jersey’s rules with federal law.
Congress pushed back a federal ban on these products by a month, to Dec. 11, according to Heady NJ. The state cutoff now matches it.
The bill passed the state Senate 37-0 and the Assembly 75-2 last month.
What happens Dec. 11
After that, hemp drinks with more than 0.4 milligrams of THC per container count as cannabis. Only licensed cannabis dispensaries will be able to sell them, according to the Cannabis Regulatory Commission.
Selling them online or through vending machines is already illegal.
🔗 NJ liquor stores get more time to sell THC seltzers
A short-lived market
These drinks took off fast. Now they’ve got one more month.
I’ll keep you posted as Dec. 11 gets closer.Click here to view photo gallery