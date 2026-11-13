THC seltzers aren’t leaving New Jersey liquor stores just yet.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) signed a bill Thursday that gives liquor stores one more month to sell intoxicating hemp drinks, according to the governor’s office.

The sales ban was set to take effect Friday. Now the cutoff is Thursday, Dec. 11.

Why Dec. 11

The bill, S4635, lines up New Jersey’s rules with federal law.

Congress pushed back a federal ban on these products by a month, to Dec. 11, according to Heady NJ. The state cutoff now matches it.

The bill passed the state Senate 37-0 and the Assembly 75-2 last month.

What happens Dec. 11

After that, hemp drinks with more than 0.4 milligrams of THC per container count as cannabis. Only licensed cannabis dispensaries will be able to sell them, according to the Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

Selling them online or through vending machines is already illegal.

THC seltzers like this one can stay on New Jersey liquor store shelves until Dec. 11. | Eric “EJ” Johnson, Townsquare Media

A short-lived market

These drinks took off fast. Now they’ve got one more month.

I’ll keep you posted as Dec. 11 gets closer.