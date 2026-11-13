I love seeing new places getting ready to open and call the Jersey Shore home. And when one of those places is getting ready to serve up what they’re calling the best Sausage and Pepper sandwich in the state, they have my full attention.

Freehold, NJ, Has Seen A Real Bump In New Businesses

Recently, Freehold has seen a large addition of new businesses getting ready to call the area home, and it’s nice to see the area gain some serious traction. One place in particular has caught my eye, and I can’t wait to check it out when I go up to Freehold to do some holiday shopping.

While scrolling through Instagram, I ran into a video from Smash N’ Dash Burger, and I’ll be honest, I hadn’t heard of this place ever before, but after taking a minute to scroll through their Instagram Page, I’m hooked, and the place hasn’t even opened yet!

Smash N’ Dash Burger Coming Soon To Freehold, NJ

Smash N’ Dash Burger will serve up smash burgers, as the name implies, but what really caught my eye was their sausage and pepper sandwich, which they claim may be one of the best in the state.

If that’s not enough, Smash N’ Dash is serving up Osteria Cheesesteaks, Roast Beef and Fresh Mozzarella sandwiches, fresh-cut fries, and for those who don’t eat meat, they’ve got ‘impossible’ items as well.

When And Where Will Smash N’ Dash Burger Open In Freehold, NJ?

There’s no exact opening date, outside of ‘opening soon’, but Smash N Dash burgers will be located at 3681 US 9 N. in Freehold when they do open up.

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