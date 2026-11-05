🍝 These 2 Jersey Shore Italian Food Restaurants Are Getting Some Love! Did Your Favorite Make the List?

If there’s one type of food that almost everyone can agree on, it’s Italian! Whether you’re a fan of homemade pasta, meatballs, chicken parmesan, wood-fired pizza or a big plate of lasagna, there’s something about a good Italian dinner that hits the spot.

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My husband would probably vote for lasagna or chicken parmesan every time!

Thanks to a newly released list from Best of NJ, two Jersey Shore restaurants have earned a spot among New Jersey’s must-visit Italian dining destinations.

Two Local Favorites Get Statewide Recognition

First up is Il Nido in Marlboro, located in the Willow Point Shopping Center. This restaurant offers some interesting Italian selections, including black spaghetti with calamari, Wagyu short rib and summer squash caponata. And don’t forget to save room for dessert!

Another Jersey Shore favorite making the list is Brando’s Citi Cucina in Asbury Park. Known for its wood-fired pizza, classic pasta dishes and Italian meat specialties, Brando’s has a popular menu favorite: Veal Napoleon.

Where’s Your Favorite Italian Restaurant?

We really are lucky to have so many wonderful restaurants here in New Jersey. And when it comes to Italian food, the Jersey Shore certainly has plenty to brag about!

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So, the next time someone asks, “Where do you want to go for dinner?” maybe Italian should be the answer. Just don’t ask me to choose between the chicken parmesan and lasagna!

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