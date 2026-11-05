On December 30th, East Coast Escape Room In Toms River, NJ, Will Close Its Doors For Good

A popular escape room in Toms River has announced that it’s getting ready to close its doors for good; however, you still have some time to enjoy this beloved local business before it says goodbye.

Escape Rooms Are A Great Activity

If you’ve never done an escape room before, it’s worth trying; it’s a great way to build your teamwork skills and critical thinking skills, and it’s just a fun activity, trying to solve puzzles and crack codes in order to get out of the room you’re locked in.

Toms River Has 3 Escape Rooms To Choose From… For Now

In Toms River, there are only 3 escape rooms, and soon, that number is going to decrease to just 2 as East Coast Escape Rooms off Hooper Avenue has announced it’s preparing to close its doors for good in the near future.

East Coast Escape Room Is Closing In Toms River, NJ

The announcement was shared via East Coast Escape Rooms social media pages and was met with an outpouring of support for the small local business.

Why Is East Coast Escape Room Closing?

Although there is no exact reason given for why East Coast Escape Room, you still have some time to give this escape room a try, if you’ve always wanted to try an escape room but just haven’t pulled the trigger on it yet.

When Will East Coast Escape Room Close In Toms River, NJ?

East Coast Escape Rooms in Toms River will be closing for Good on December 30th, but before that date, business will go on as usual; you can book parties, meet up with friends to try an escape room, or just try something fun for date night.

Gift cards for East Coast Escape Room must be used before the December 30th close date as well, so if you have one lying around the house, you’ll want to use it sooner rather than later.