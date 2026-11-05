Lawton Waits On First Freeze As Warm Weather Keeps Pollen Around

I know I’m not the only Lawton resident who is tired of suffering from fall allergies. We’re currently in the window of when this area typically receives its first freeze, but with the linger warm weather, pollen and other allergens continue to thrive.

Lawton is one of the last areas in Oklahoma to receive its first freeze of the season. Southwest Oklahoma typically sees its first freeze of the year between Oct. 31 and Nov. 12. But Halloween is over and we’re five days into November and a potential freeze is nowhere in site.

Lawton First Freeze

And Lawton isn’t alone. Portions of the panhandle are the only areas in Oklahoma that have received the first freeze of 2026. Last year, Lawton received its first freeze on Oct. 30 with morning temperatures in the 30s.

According to a Facebook post from KOCO Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane, the extended forecast doesn’t depict any strong cold fronts for Oklahoma within the first 10 days of November. This week, the Oklahoma Mesonet stretched its extended forecast through Nov. 20, and Oklahoma has only a 30 percent chance of receiving freezing weather by then.

READ MORE: Will Oklahoma’s Drought Ruin Fall Foliage Season This Year?

Oklahoma’s Hottest Year

The Oklahoma Mesonet is also expecting November to continue on a warming trend across the state. Temperatures are expected to remain above average through Nov. 18 based on the extended forecast from the NOAA.

In its ticker for Nov. 5, the Oklahoma Mesonet is expecting 2026 to dethrone 2012 as Oklahoma’s hottest year on record. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 70s through mid-November, which is well above normal for this time of year in Oklahoma.

So if you suffer from fall allergies like me, it’s looking like pollen will continue its reign through the middle of November. All we can do is hope for the first freeze of the season to come sooner rather than later.

READ MORE: Oklahoma’s Persimmon Seeds Are Predicting A Snowy Winter