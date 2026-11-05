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Wichita Falls Schools Working Together to Help Out Local Food Bank
By Stryker,4 days ago
Starting tomorrow, several Wichita Falls schools will have collection boxes to help out the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank. Here’s how you can help.
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank announced this week that their donation drive at Wichita Falls schools will run from November 6th through November 19th. Each year, Students Against Hunger gives schools an opportunity to make a meaningful difference in their communities. By collecting food donations, students, teachers, and school staff help support the Food Bank’s work to provide nutritious food to individuals and families across its 12-county service area.
Which Wichita Falls Schools Will Have a Collection Box?
- WFISD Admin office, WFISD
- Education center, WFISD
- Legacy High School, WFISD
- Memorial High School, WFISD
- Barwise Middle School, WFISD
- Rider Middle School, WFISD
- Brook Village, WFISD
- Haynes Head Start, WFISD
- Burgess Elementary, WFISD
- Crockett Elementary, WFISD
- Cunningham Elementary, WFISD
- Fain Elementary, WFISD
- Fowler Elementary, WFISD
- Franklin Elementary, WFISD
- McNiel Middle School, WFISD
- Milam Elementary, WFISD
- Sheppard Elementary, WFISD
- West Foundation, WFISD
- Scotland Park, WFISD
- Zundy Elementary, WFISD
- Holliday High School, Holliday ISD
- Holliday Middle School, Holliday ISD
- Holliday Elementary, Holliday ISD
- Wichita Christian
- City View School Elementary
- Burkburnett – Overton Ray Elementary
- Burkburnett Middle School
- Young Ages Preschool
- John Tower Elementary
- Holy Family Classical Academy
What Kind of Items Should You Donate to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank?
Any donation is always welcome at the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, but they can always use items in these four categories.
- PROTEIN (canned tuna fish, canned chicken, peanut butter, low sodium canned/dried beans
- FRUITS & VEGETABLES (canned light fruit, low sodium canned vegetables, dried fruit, jellies & jams)
- GRAINS (low sugar cereal, rice, quinoa, oats,pasta)
- DAIRY (powdered, shelf-stable or evaporated skim or 1% milk)
Friendly reminder, they cannot accept items in glass containers, perishable food items, home canned goods, home baked goods, or vitamins and medication. You can get more info on the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank website or call (940) 766-2322.Click here to view photo galleryClick here to view photo gallery