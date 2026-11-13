A pair of NSIC heavyweights will trade punches on Saturday afternoon at Kirkeby-Over Stadium in Sioux Falls with a ton on the line.

The Augustana Vikings play host to the Wayne State Wildcats on Saturday at 1:00, with both teams entering with identical 8-2 records.

Both teams are certainly playoff worthy, but only one will likely emerge from Saturday’s game with more season ahead.

Per GoAugie.com:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana football team is set to close out the regular season with a 1:05 p.m. kickoff against Wayne State for Senior Day.

Live audio (free) and video ($) of the game can be followed on GoAugie.com/Live and the GoAugie app.

New for the 2026 season, the NSIC Network is now powered by Midco Sports Plus, the conference’s new streaming home for exclusive live and on-demand coverage of all 16 NSIC member institutions. Fans can stream every home regular-season conference and non-conference home football game, along with NSIC championship events, through a monthly ($15) or annual subscription (less than $7 per month). Subscriptions are available at MidcoSportsPlus.com or through the Midco Sports Plus app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku.

Scouting the Enemy

Last week, the Wildcats defeated the Cougars 62-14 after totaling 508 offensive yards. Brady McGill went 6-for-9, throwing for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Braylon Anderson came in to complete two passes for 21 yards and one touchdown. Wayne State rushed for a total of 297 yards, with 129 of those yards coming from Dawsom Forgy. Forgy scored two touchdowns on 18 rushing attempts. Brennan Hayes added another touchdown and totaled 117 yards. McGill added the final rushing touchdown. Keaton Bonderson led in receiving yards with 119 on three receptions, scoring one touchdown. Tanner Houck and Akeem Knox each scored one touchdown apiece.

Defensively for the Wildcats, Mitchell Andersen, Kaden Johnson, and Dayne Mauk all led with six total tackles. Wayne State recorded four interceptions from Andersen for a return of 35 yards, Johnson for a return of 25 yards, and Brayden Chaney with two interceptions for a total return of 27 yards. Johnson also recorded a fumble recovery along with Cameron McDuffiey and Jackson Bos.

Weekend Rewind

The Augustana football team had a huge game, defeating the previously No. 3 and undefeated Minnesota State Mavericks, 31-30. The Vikings offense tallied 429 total yards, 306 of those coming from Gunnar Hensley’s pass game. Hensley went 32-for-47, throwing two touchdowns. Breylon Blount gathered 63 yards for two touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown, on 13 attempts. Klayton Sattle and Zeke Strand recorded one receiving touchdown apiece. Isaiah Lemmond was a helpful hand downfield, leading in receiving yards with 99 on six receptions.

Steel Schomaker and Camron Maciejewski led the Vikings defense with 10 tackles each. Chase Leary, Kael Ryan, Alex Belongia, and Brock Salm all recorded five tackles. 11 other Vikings recorded one or more tackles.

Source: Augustana University Athletics

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