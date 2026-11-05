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Who's Up, Who's Down & What's Next: A Deep Dive into Playoffs & Standings for MVFC and NSIC Football
By Bert Remien,7 days ago
Just a few weeks remain in both the FCS and DII football regular seasons.
As we approach the finish line and gear up for the postseason, let’s take a look at where our area teams stack up in their respective conference races and postseason push.
First, let’s take a look at the NSIC, where all three South Dakota-based schools still are very much in the mix.
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
Standings & Remaining Games:
Mankato (9-0, 8-0) – vs. Augustana, @ Moorhead
Duluth (7-2, 7-1) – @ Bemidji, vs. Minot
Augustana (7-2, 6-2) – @ Mankato, vs. Wayne State
Wayne State (7-2, 6-2) – vs. Sioux Falls, @ Augustana
Sioux Falls (6-3, 6-2) – @ Wayne State, vs. C-SP
Northern State (6-3, 5-3) – @ Minot, vs. Jamestown
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Here’s a look at where each team finds themselves in the latest Super Region 3 Rankings this week:
*The winner of each conference (GLIAC, G-MAC, NSIC, GLVC) will make the postseason, as well as the highest-ranked four remaining teams in the regional rankings.
1) Ferris State (GLIAC)
2) Northwood (G-MAC)
3) Mankato (NSIC)
4) Michigan Tech (GLIAC)
5) Davenport (GLIAC)
6) Findlay (G-MAC)
7) Duluth (NSIC)
8) Augustana (NSIC)
9) Wayne State (NSIC)
10) Tiffin (G-MAC)
11) Northern State (NSIC)
14) Sioux Falls (NSIC)
17) William Jewell (GLVC)
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Now, let’s take a look at how the Missouri Valley race is looking with three weeks to go:
Missouri Valley Football Conference
Standings & Remaining Games:
Youngstown State (7-2, 5-1) – @ Murray St, vs. Illinois State, BYE
SDSU (7-2, 4-1) – @ UNI, @ Southern Illinois, vs. Indiana State
South Dakota (7-3, 4-2) – BYE, vs. UNI, @ Illinois State
Illinois State (7-2, 3-2) – @ North Dakota, @ Youngstown State, vs. South Dakota
Northern Iowa (4-4, 3-2) – vs. SDSU, @ South Dakota, @ Murray State
North Dakota (6-4, 3-3) – vs. Illinois State, BYE, vs. Southern Illinois
Southern Illinois (4-5, 2-3) – @ Indiana State, vs. SDSU, @ North Dakota
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Lastly, here’s a look at the latest committee rankings in the FCS:
1) Montana State
2) Tarleton State
3) Stephen F. Austin
4) SDSU
5) Youngstown State
6) Northern Arizona
7) Austin Peay
8) South Dakota
9) Tennessee Tech
10) Lamar
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Sources: Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and MVFC
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