Downtown Sioux Falls Parking Rates Set To Climb In The New Year

The new year will bring new parking rates in downtown Sioux Falls.

Wednesday (November 4), the Sioux Falls City Council voted unanimously to raise the existing caps on rates and fees.

The hourly parking rates at downtown meters will eventually increase from $1.50 to $2, beginning with a bump to $1.75 next year along Phillips Avenue and at downtown ramps where credit cards are accepted.

The fees to use the First Avenue ramp and the East 10th Street ramp will actually be going down by 75 cents per hour. Those reductions begin November 10.

Leased parking, which had been capped at $87 per month, will eventually rise to $100 per month over the next several years.

The fee to use a meter bag will increase from $7 to $15 per day and from $100 to $200 per month.

Parking fines are also going up, with improper/prohibited violations going from $15 to $25, overtime fines increasing from $10 to $ 15, and snow alert fines jumping from $35 to $50.

The next step requires the city to notify the City Council and the public that parking fees will increase at the beginning of the year.

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