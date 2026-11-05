Sioux Falls Wraps Up Big 2026 Road Construction Season

The City of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation completed another season of street construction. Check out this list of 2026 improvements.

The projects focused on improving road conditions, traffic flow, accessibility and safety for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists while maintaining the city’s transportation network.

Sioux Falls 2026 Capital Improvement Program allocated $65.1 million for highways and streets. Projects are prioritized based on pavement conditions, underground utilities and community feedback.

“Street construction is about more than improving the road surface,” said Brad Ludens, principal engineer for the city. “Each season gives us an opportunity to address aging infrastructure, improve accessibility and make investments that support the long-term reliability of our transportation network.”

2026 City of Sioux Falls Project Highlights:

• Arrowhead Parkway and Veterans Parkway: Major roadway reconstruction and expansion, updated traffic signals, street lighting, pedestrian underpasses, sidewalks and underground utility improvements. Most concrete paving is complete, with the intersection expected to reopen by November 20. Final restoration will continue into 2027.

• Minnesota Avenue (2nd to 8th Streets): Roadway reconstruction, new sidewalks, medians, traffic improvements and upgraded water, sewer and storm drainage systems. All lanes are expected to reopen later this fall, with final restoration in spring 2027.

• Russell Street (N. Louise Drive to Minnesota Avenue): Completed pavement restoration, asphalt overlay, concrete and joint repairs, curb and gutter replacements, and sidewalk improvements.

• 26th Street and Marion Road: Completed asphalt overlays and pavement improvements. Additional intersection repairs are underway. Improvements also include updated pedestrian ramps and restriping 26th Street to increase traffic capacity.

• Veterans Parkway (18th to 41st Streets): Completed concrete pavement repairs, sidewalk replacements, traffic signal upgrades and pavement marking improvements. The roadway was also restriped to three lanes in each direction between Maple Street and 57th Street.

Neighborhood Street Preservation

The city uses two primary programs to extend the life of neighborhood streets:

• Mill and asphalt overlay: Removes deteriorated pavement and replaces it with new asphalt. In 2026, crews completed improvements on 260 blocks.

• Slurry seal: Applies a protective coating to streets in good condition to help prevent further deterioration. Crews completed slurry seal work on 890 blocks.

SDDOT also continued several major highway and interchange projects throughout the Sioux Falls area to improve safety, increase roadway capacity and support regional growth.

• I-229 and Cliff Avenue Interchange: Bridge construction is complete, with remaining concrete, drainage and roadway work underway. All ramps, I-229 and Cliff Avenue are expected to reopen by November 20. Final landscaping and cleanup will continue in 2027.

• I-29 and 85th Street Interchange: Bridge and ramp construction continues. Additional roadway and interchange improvements are scheduled for 2027, with bridge construction expected to be completed in spring.

• 49th Street Bridge: All work is complete, and the bridge has reopened. Improvements include a new concrete deck, safety barriers, shared-use path accommodations and updated railings.

• I-29 Median Cable Guardrail: Crews installed 17 miles of high-tension cable guardrail between mile markers 68 and 85. This is the first of three planned projects to install more than 50 miles of median cable guardrail along I-29, I-90 and I-229.

• South Veterans Parkway (Cliff to Sycamore Avenues): Crews are completing the second phase, with the six-lane roadway expected to open by November 6.

• South Veterans Parkway (Sycamore Avenue to 57th Street): The third phase was awarded October 29 to John Riley Construction. Substantial completion is scheduled for November 2028.

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