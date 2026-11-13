If you’ve driven through Sierra Vista, Benson, or along I-10 in recent months, you might’ve wondered whether traffic’s been getting worse, or if it’s just your imagination. As it turns out, the numbers suggest local roads really are getting busier! What areas have been the most impacted by new traffic, and what factors are driving this increase?

Sierra Vista Traffic. / Photo by Val Davidson/TSM.

More Cars on the Road

Recent data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows a significant increase in the number of vehicles on the road across most of Cochise County. The trend was widespread, affecting roads from Benson to Douglas, and especially Sierra Vista.

Of the 112 major road segments analyzed in the county, 94 saw an average traffic increase of about 58 vehicles per day. According to 2025 Traffic Statistics, certain roads, such as Highway 90 and Interstate-10, experienced up to a 90% increase in traffic when compared to data from 2024.

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Photo by Val Davidson/TSM.

What Roads Have Been the Busiest?

Interstate-10 in the Benson area is considered the county’s busiest corridor, with roughly 34,308 cars driving through it daily in 2024. In 2025, this segment of the interstate saw an average of 34,617 vehicles a day, over 300 more than the year prior.

In 2025, Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and SR-90 in Sierra Vista saw an additional 3,330 vehicles a day, and SR-90 and Avenida Del Sol experienced an increase of 1,196 vehicles a day when compared to data from 2024.

The most dramatic increase in traffic occurred along SR-90 between North Moson Road and SR-92. In 2024, there was an average of 3,928 travelers driving through this area each day. In 2025, that number increased by 91.2%, with an average of 7,509 daily travelers.

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Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. / Photo by Val Davidson/TSM.

Who’s Driving This Increase?

Based on 2025 traffic data, we know that Cochise County has had significantly more cars on the roads, and it’s expected to keep getting busier. Projections point to additional growth across the county’s highway systems through 2045. While there are several factors driving this increase, the extra volume on local streets can be attributed to 3 major factors.

New Residents- Between 2024 and 2025, the population of Cochise County increased by 1,100 residents. While that may not seem like a lot of people, adding permanent daily commuters to the road creates notable congestion.

Commercial Vehicles- Cross-border trade through Cochise County ports climbed 7.9% to $2.42 billion in 2025, adding more freight to regional highways. Semi-trucks and oversized mining equipment frequently travel along major highways , creating congestion and slowing down local commuters.

Cross-border trade through Cochise County ports climbed 7.9% to in 2025, adding more freight to regional highways. Semi-trucks and oversized mining equipment , creating congestion and slowing down local commuters. Meanwhile, 20 of 21 analyzed segments along Interstate-10 recorded higher traffic counts, primarily attributed to a rise in the number of commercial semi-trucks traveling through the region.

Tourism- Cochise County is a huge tourist hotspot featuring incredible views and towns like Tombstone and Bisbee that draw hundreds of people in every single year. Winter tourists, commonly called snowbirds, account for 10-15% of the local population, contributing to increased traffic, especially when the seasons change.

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Photo by Val Davidson/TSM.

If you’ve noticed a longer daily commute and more cars on the road, you aren’t crazy. Traffic counts across Cochise County confirm that local roads are getting busier, and current projections suggest that trend is likely to continue in the years ahead. Between population growth, increased commercial traffic, and a steady stream of visitors, there are more vehicles competing for road space than ever before.

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