This year’s elections brought a lot of historic firsts across the country—including right here in Arizona.

Arizona voters made history this month when they elected Clara Pratte to the Arizona Corporation Commission. She’s now Arizona’s first Native American to ever win a statewide office—something that hasn’t happened since the state was founded in 1912.

Clara Pratte | Photo Courtesy Clara Pratte for AZ

The commission oversees a bunch of Arizona’s utilities, like electricity, water, and natural gas.

Pratte’s story hits even closer to home because she’s lived through the same struggles that many rural and tribal communities face.

Download the KZMK-FM Mobile App Now

Growing Up Without Electricity or Running Water

Clara Pratte is Diné and grew up in Lupton, Arizona, on the eastern edge of the Navajo Nation.

Like a lot of families on the reservation, Clara and her family didn’t have electricity or running water until she was in middle school. She’s talked a lot about what that was like and how it made her realize just how important utility services are. (You can read more about her perspective in the Arizona Ballot Guide.)

Clara Pratte & her mom, Lori Bennett | Photo Courtesy Clara Pratte for AZ

These days, Pratte runs her own small business and co-founded Navajo Power—a company that works with tribal communities to build renewable energy projects and improve infrastructure.

READ: White Sage Risks and Ceremonial Use in Arizona

Why Utility Access Is Still a Challenge

It might be hard to believe, but right now there are people in Arizona who still don’t have power or running water.

Most people assume everyone has the basics covered, so it’s surprising to learn that parts of the Navajo Nation still struggle with things like electricity and water. According to the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority, about 32% of homes there don’t have electricity, and about 30% don’t have water service. That’s more than 14,000 homes still not connected to the electric grid.

Photo by Mick Kirchman on Unsplash

So why is it still like this in 2026?

There are several reasons. The Navajo Nation is vast, which makes building infrastructure tough. There aren’t a lot of people, and they’re spread out over a large area; and there’s been a long history of underinvestment. At the same time, development has been restricted in these areas for decades. All of that adds up to a lack of basic services.

READ: What the Sovereign Navajo Nation Means in Arizona

Looking Ahead

Clara Pratte wants to change that. On the Arizona Corporation Commission, she plans to be a strong voice for regular people, making sure utilities answer to the folks who pay the bills.

Photo by Alexandru Boicu on Unsplash

She knows firsthand how important it is for underserved communities—especially tribal areas—to finally get reliable, affordable utilities. It’s time to make sure everyone in Arizona has access to the basics that most of us never even have to think about.