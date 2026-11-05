Arizona Early Voters Have Until Sunday At 5 P.m. To Fix Ballot Signature Issues

This year’s midterm elections have sent ripples across the nation. As I write this, ballots are still being counted for many of the issues and races in Arizona.

If you voted early, you’ll need to act right now to ensure your vote has been accepted and counted, and that the vote tabulators have not found any issues.

Sunday is the cutoff, so here’s what you need to know.

Download the KZMK-FM Mobile App Now

John Moore, Getty Images

Every Vote Still Matters

This election has been one of the most pivotal and fraught that I can remember. Voters across the United States have weighed in on issues that will shape and even alter the course of policy. Election Day was Tuesday, but there’s still an important step some Arizona voters may need to take to make sure their vote will be counted.

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontesis encouraging anyone who voted early to check the final status of their ballot and confirm there are no outstanding issues that could prevent it from being counted.

Mario Tama, Getty Images

According to the Arizona Secretary of State, voters whose ballot signatures couldn’t be verified have until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, to resolve the issue.

Arizona Secretary of State, Adrian Fontes. Photo by Mario Tama, Getty Images

How To Check Your Ballot Status

Checking the status of your early ballot is easy. To make sure your ballot has been received, accepted, and signature verified, go to the Arizona voter portal.

Check your ballot status here:

The portal allows voters to see when their early ballot was received and whether it was accepted after signature verification.

Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

What Happens If There’s A Signature Problem?

If everything checks out with your ballot, don’t worry.

However, if election officials can’t verify the signature on your ballot affidavit envelope, they’ll contact you and provide instructions for confirming your identity.

Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash

Arizona counties also use Text2Cure, a secure mobile tool that allows voters to resolve many signature issues directly from a smartphone. Voters may be asked to verify their identity and provide a photo of an Arizona driver’s license or state-issued ID.

Text ARIZONA to 2VOTE (28683). Voters will receive a secure link to the Text2Cure website. Fontes urged voters not to wait until the last minute if they’re contacted about a signature discrepancy.

RELATED: Early Voting in Arizona Ends Today

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Don’t Assume Your Ballot Was Counted

Even if you mailed or dropped off your ballot weeks ago, election officials recommend you take a few minutes to double-check the final status.

You can also sign up for ballot alerts through Arizona’s BallotTrax system to receive updates by text, email, or phone.

Don’t wait! Check your ballot before Sunday’s 5 p.m. deadline. Visit My.Arizona.Vote and make sure your voice is included in the final count.