Cochise County Sheriff's Charity Ride Returns Saturday For Year 14

This popular annual event returns on Saturday, with new route options and a meet-and-greet party happening the night before.

Special thanks to Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Grady Butler for the information and details in this article.

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A Weekend Of Fun For A Great Cause

If you’re looking for a way to enjoy Cochise County’s perfect fall weather this weekend, don’t miss this event. You’ll be supporting local charities while you and your posse get some fresh air with the 14th Annual Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Charity Ride. The ride is rolling into town Saturday, November 7th.

Rebecca Noble, Getty Images

The event, hosted by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Mark Dannels, brings together riders, community members, local businesses, and nonprofit organizations for a weekend focused on giving back. Participants can choose between a scenic on-road ride or an off-road adventure through some of Cochise County’s beautiful landscapes.

Even if you’re not planning to ride, you can enjoy the fun. Everyone is welcome to attend the festivities, enjoy the entertainment, and take part in the raffles.

RELATED: See The Excitement of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Charity Ride

Courtesy: Cochise County Sheriff’s Office

Kick Things Off At Friday’s Pre-Party

The celebration starts Friday, November 6th, with the official Charity Ride Pre-Party at Desert RV, located at 86 E. Redwing Lane, Suite B, in Huachuca City.

Beginning at 4 p.m., attendees can enjoy a carne asada sale, raffle prizes, and a chance to meet fellow supporters before Saturday’s main event.

READ: Cochise County Sheriff’s Charity Ride Returns For Year 14

Main Event Saturday In Sierra Vista

Saturday’s ride begins at Ed Morse Nissan, 2960 E. Fry Boulevard in Sierra Vista. After the ride, stick around and enjoy live music, food, and the event’s popular raffles.

One of the biggest prizes is a 2025 Polaris RZR Pro XP 4 side-by-side. Raffle tickets are $25 each or five for $100, and winners do not need to be present to win.

Proceeds benefit Just Kids, Inc., Earn Your Spurs, Inc., Warrior Healing Project, Miss Sierra Vista Scholarship Foundation, and Shop with a Cop programs in Benson and Douglas.

Courtesy: Cochise County Sheriff’s Office

How To Register

For registration, tickets, and event details, visit the Sheriff’s Office page: https://cochise.az.gov/414/Sheriff

Follow the Cochise County Sheriff’s Charity Ride on Facebook.