A Great Falls meth trafficking ring has officially been completely dismantled after one of the last remaining defendants admitted to the crimes he is being charged for.

And man, this was about as serious as these operations get!

Officials Dismantle Major Great Falls Meth Network

42-year-old Leland Neal Lapier Jr. is facing up to life in prison along with a $20 million fine after it was alleged that he was involved a serious drug trafficking ring. Officials say that was operated and based out of Great Falls, and back in 2024, they had over 100 pounds of meth and “an illegal firearm” seized out of an Arizona storage unit.

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Officials also say Lapier was supplying members of this massive drug ring (that extended beyond Great Falls and Montana) between 30 to 80 pounds of meth at $8,000 a pound over the course of a year. That’s a lot of money!

When top members of the drug ring were arrested, Lapier didn’t slow down and kept trafficking meth out of Great Falls. He was eventually arrested last February.

Great Falls Meth Market Takes A Big Hit

Officials say Lapier is one of “the last defendants” in this major meth operation and will find out on March 17, 2027 how long he’ll be in prison. His term can be anywhere between 15 years and life followed by no less than 10 years of supervised release, a $20 million fine, and a $100 special assessment.

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Huge shout out to law enforcement and the Montana court system for delivering a huge blow to the meth industry and keeping our streets clean.