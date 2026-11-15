Great Falls Hosts Training On Investigating Large-Scale Animal Cruelty Cases

Every so often a story pops up about someone who hoarded animals and the cruelty those animals suffered.

The one part of these stories we rarely hear about is all the work that needs to be done to prosecute those people, and the massive challenge large-scale animal-hoarding cases bring.

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Why Large-Scale Animal Cruelty Cases Can Be Difficult to Prosecute

According to KRTV, professionals from around Montana convened in Great Falls for two days of specialized training on how animal-cruelty cases are investigated, documented and eventually prepared for court.

When cases can involve over 200 animals, it’s important to know what happens next, especially when things can differ between city and country agencies, or they don’t have to regularly deal with large-scale animal cruelty situations.

Tucker Chase, director of the Bitter Root Humane Association in Hamilton, told KRTV “A lot of them don’t know how to move forward with that. How to write those warrants, how to do those certain seizure procedures, all that kind of stuff.”

The training was organized by the Animal Legal Defense Fund’s Collaborative Response Project. Participants covered everything from search warrants and animal animal seizures to veterinary forensics, evidence collection and maintaining a proper chain of custody.

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Training Helps Montana Agencies Prepare For Future Animal Cruelty Cases

Details like those can become vitally important when evidence gathered during an animal cruelty investigation eventually makes its way into a courtroom.

Jessica Becker, the Great Falls animal control officer, said getting local animal-welfare organizations, law enforcement and other professionals all on the same page is especially beneficial.

The goal of the two-day training session was to make sure everyone knows what to do should another major case come along, rather than trying to figure it out in the middle of an investigation.