Man Wanted on Three Illinois Homicide Counts Arrested Near Helena

It feels like we’ve had a few stories lately about people accused of doing some pretty serious things elsewhere, only to end up getting caught here in Montana.

Tuesday Nov 10, that same scenario played out just outside of Helena when a man wanted on three homicide counts in Illinois was arrested.

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U.S. Marshals Tip Leads Officers To Truck Near Wolf Creek

According to KTVH, Kelsey Simmons, a long-haul truck driver, was heading toward Helena in a tractor-trailer when authorities began tracking his vehicle after receiving a tip from the U.S. Marshals around 9:20 a.m.

Montana Highway Patrol located the truck near Wolf Creek and followed it south on Interstate 15 while Helena police officers positioned themselves ahead of its arrival.

Officers eventually carried out a high-risk traffic stop on the southbound I-15 off-ramp near Custer Avenue.

Honestly, one of the biggest concerns was the fact that Simmons was driving a large commercial truck. With three homicide counts against him, authorities were worried he might refuse to stop and potentially use that vehicle as a weapon.

Nicole Riley TSM

Multiple Montana Agencies Work Together To Make Arrest

By around 10 a.m., Simmons was in custody.

That means in less than an hour after Helena law enforcement was first notified he was heading their way, officers had located the truck, stopped it, and made the arrest.

Talk about an efficient response.

Helena Police Capt. Adam Shanks later praised the cooperation between the different agencies involved in getting Simmons into custody. Unfortunately, authorities haven’t provided any additional details about the homicide cases in Illinois.