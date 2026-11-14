Montana Woman Arrested Nearly Three Months After Niece’s Death

A fair warning before we get into this story. It does involve some pretty disturbing subject matter.

A Montana woman accused of killing her 3-year-old niece has finally been arrested after spending nearly three months avoiding authorities.

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Investigation Began After 3-Year-Old Girl Was Reportedly Injured In A Fall

The Daily Inter Lake is reporting that 57-year-old Tina Marie Mergenthaler of Rexford was taken into custody Monday in Missoula County. She’s now facing felony charges of deliberate homicide, witness tampering, and evidence tampering.

This all started back on August 8, when Lincoln County deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that a young girl had fallen from a tree at a home on Pinkham Road in Rexford.

Mergenthaler initially told deputies the child may have been injured in a fall. However, a medical examination found that the girl’s injuries didn’t line up with that explanation. The medical examiner later ruled her death a homicide.

Authorities continued their investigation over the following months, working with the Montana State Crime Lab to collect evidence at the property.

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Court Documents Include Additional Allegations Of Abuse And Neglect

Not long after the child’s death, investigators say Mergenthaler stopped communicating with authorities and could no longer be located. According to court documents, Mergenthaler abandoned all of her property, and family members told investigators they hadn’t seen her since August 11.

The investigation eventually involved several agencies, including the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, and Montana State Crime Lab. Officials in Oregon also provided assistance.

The charging documents also include allegations of ongoing abuse and neglect, along with threats involving the child’s brothers. As with any criminal case, Mergenthaler is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

You can read the full report from the Daily Inter Lakehere.