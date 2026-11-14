Jon Tester Joins Technology Company Palantir in Advisory Role

It’s been two years since former Montana U.S. Senator Jon Tester lost his reelection bid, but he’s got a new job.

Granted it not like he wasn’t working before Monday, but Montana Free Press is reporting that Tester revealed he’s joining Palantir in an advisory role.

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Jon Tester’s New Role Comes Amid Growing Concerns About AI

For those who aren’t familiar with the company, Palantir is a data and technology company that provides software used by government agencies and private businesses.

Honestly, I think the timing of this announcement is pretty interesting, especially with growing concerns across Montana and the rest of America about artificial intelligence, data centers, and the companies behind the technology.

While data centers and AI weren’t directly on the ballot, polls showed that nearly 75% of registered voters oppose having data centers built in their city or a neighboring county. Another 92% said states should create regulations to limit the impact data centers have on electricity prices.

To be fair, Palantir isn’t a data center developer. But it’s definitely part of the larger conversation about the role AI and these powerful technology companies will play in our lives.

Photo by Mariia Berezovsky on Unsplash

Palantir Faces Criticism Over Surveillance and Immigration Enforcement

Much of the criticism Palantir has faced centers around its work with government agencies, particularly when it comes to surveillance and immigration enforcement. The company has a $30 million contract with ICE to help support the current administration’s deportation efforts. It’s also faced criticism for its work supporting Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Tester says he sees some of that criticism as an opportunity to help the company address those concerns.

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Jon Tester Previously Spoke Out Against Government Surveillance

“There’s an opportunity to set the record straight on them,” Tester told the Montana Free Press.

If you’ve followed Tester’s political career, you might be wondering how this new role fits with some of the positions he’s taken in the past. During his 18 years in Washington D.C., Tester was one of the strongest critics of expanded government surveillance.

Back in 2011, he voted against extending the USA PATRIOT Act, saying at the time, “The PATRIOT Act invades the privacy of law-abiding citizens, and it tramples on our constitutional rights.”

Photo by Salvador Rios on Unsplash

Jon Tester Explains His New Advisory Role

As for what he’ll actually be doing at Palantir, Tester says his role will involve consulting as needed. He also says that doesn’t mean he’ll be lobbying on the company’s behalf.

I’ll be honest, seeing someone who spent nearly two decades in Washington D.C. warning about government surveillance and protecting individual privacy now join a company whose work has become a flashpoint in that very debate is a little confusing. It’s definitely something we’ll have to keep an eye on to see what happens next.