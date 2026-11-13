At least for another year! Tomorrow morning (Sat) on Puff Man Sports Trivia, I’ll have the new 2027 Montana Calendar, from Farcountry Press, up for grabs. This beautiful calendar presentation features large date boxes for ample writing space, includes major holidays and moon phases, professional photography designed in the USA, from Farcountry Press, a Montana based family-owned publisher. There’s spectacular Montana photographs for every month of 2027, plus the calendar’s an ideal Christmas gift or even a stocking stuffer. In fact, it sized for affordable mailing in a 12 x 12 envelope! View the calendar at www.farcountrypress.com, and then be the first person in at 7:30, Saturday morning, with the correct answer to my sports trivia question, and you’ll join the long list of WINNERS on Puff Man Sports Trivia, Saturday mornings at 7:30, on KSEN, and K96 FM, where the Winning is only BEGINNING!