The Knights of Columbus Coats For Kids, will wrap up this afternoon (Fri) in Cut Bank. These are quality brand NEW FREE coats for anyone in need in sizes toddler to 3X.The FREE coats will be given out at St. Margaret’s Parish Hall, in Cut Bank, from 2, until 6 this afternoon. For more information, please call Landis Meek, in Cut Bank, at 521 0174. It looks to me like starting this Tuesday evening, the 17th, there’ll be snow, rain and cooler temperatures in our Big Sky weather forecast, so govern yourselves accordingly and grab a free coat by 6 o’clock tonight….hope you can make it to St. Margaret’s, in Cut Bank, this afternoon.