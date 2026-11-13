Montana law enforcement has been putting the hammer down on illegal drugs and if you’re a meth or fentanyl dealer, you’re probably going to get caught.

But law enforcement also had their eye on another drug operation out of Chicago that was operating right here in Montana.

Chicago-Based Dealer Sold Oxycodone in Montana

Back in June 2026, 23-year-old Jaylan Javier Walsh pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute oxycodone.

According to the Mayo Clinic, oxycodone is an opioid that is used as pain medicine and if taken irresponsibly, could become habit-forming and destructive.

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Authorities said Wash worked with a “a large group of associates” involved in a Chicago-based drug outfit to obtain fake prescriptions from Montana pharmacies to illegally get oxycodone.

How The Organization Obtained Oxycodone

To do this, the group targeted various pharmacies around the state and would take money from Wash and 32-year-old Brandon Lavelle Winfrey, who will receive his own sentencing for his related crimes in December.

Wash and his associates would collect the drugs to give to Winfrey, who then distributed them.

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The 23-year-old Wash will be spending the next 18 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Is that a big enough of a sentence for fraudulent prescriptions and distributing drugs for a Chicago-based organization? Let me know your thoughts HERE.