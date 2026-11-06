Indiana Man Uses Snapchat to Entice 15-Year-Old in Missoula

Social media has become somewhat normal for our daily lives, hasn’t it? Some people avoid it completely and that’s great, but there are many who can’t get away from it.

Especially teenagers with cell phones. It’s hard to avoid, and even more difficult when they’re surrounded by their peers who are all using social media.

Indiana Man Pursues Minor in Missoula with Snapchat

Montana authorities recently shared the news of an arrest and sentencing that serves as an important reminder to always keep an eye on what your kids are doing on social media.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Montana, 33-year-old Brandon Cole Stoliby was arrested and sentenced for trying to meet up with a 15-year-old in Montana.

ALSO READ: When Can You Legally Point a Gun at Someone in Montana?

Officials say he met the 15-year-old through Snapchat, a social media app that allows users to exchange images and videos that “expire” after a certain amount of time.

The 15-year-old girl “presented herself as 18″ and Stoliby responded with “interest in her, sending her explicit messages and persuading her to send him explicit images.”

How Did the Suspect Get Arrested?

Authorities shared that Stoliby and the minor made plans get out of Montana to live in Indiana in April 2025 and that Stoliby wanted the minor to sell explicit images of herself to fund the trip.

Later that month, he picked her up from her home in Missoula, and they reportedly “engaged in sexual intercourse.” Authorities say they then removed “the girl from Stoliby’s custody, telling him she was 15 years old.”

Here’s where I was taken back about what authorities said next.

“Despite this knowledge, Stoliby again tried to transport the girl to Indiana and retained Child Sex Abuse Material depicting the girl.”

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He was “eventually arrested” again and eventually admitted to his crimes.

How did he get away to try “again” is my question? Did authorities give him a pass initially because he “didn’t know” she was 15?

As it turns out there is a “Reasonable Belief” defense in Montana according to Montana Code Annotated 45-5-511(1):

“When criminality depends on the victim being less than 16 years old, it is a defense for the offender to prove that the offender reasonably believed the child to be above that age. The belief may not be considered reasonable if the child is less than 14 years old.”

Improper Use of Snapchat Leads to a Serious Sentence

In addition to being charged with “intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct” with a minor, Stoliby was also charged with “transportation of child pornography” for having explicit images of the minor on his phone.

For his crimes, Stoliby will spend the next 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.