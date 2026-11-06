Two Years Later, People Still Remember This Famous Grizzly

Two Years After Her Death, Montana Still Hasn’t Forgotten Grizzly 399

Plenty of people love watching videos of wildlife living in their natural habitat.

Not too long ago, people from all over the world would stop what they were doing for a chance to catch a glimpse of one particular grizzly bear in the wild. Her name was Grizzly 399, and she became one of the most recognizable bears in the world.

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Where To Watch The New Grizzly 399 Documentary

Now, nearly two years after her death, a new documentary is giving people another chance to revisit her remarkable story.

399 Forever was released on Amazon Prime Video on October 16. The film follows the famous grizzly during the final year of her life while also taking a look at the people who became so fascinated with her over the years.

Grizzly 399 lived to be 28 years old and spent much of her time in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. She was believed to have raised 18 cubs, which helped make her especially popular with wildlife photographers, tourists, and bear enthusiasts.

Those cubs also gave her what might have been her most famous moment. In 2020, she emerged from hibernation with four cubs, giving people an unforgettable sight.

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Filmmakers Captured The Final Year Of Grizzly 399’s Life

Sadly, her story came to an end on October 22, 2024, when she was struck and killed by a vehicle in Snake River Canyon, south of Jackson, Wyoming.

Alex Stavrou, the director of 399 Forever, started filming during what would turn out to be the final year of 399’s life. The documentary features wildlife photographers, guides, conservationists, and others who spent years following her story.

Grizzly 399 wasn’t exclusively a Montana bear, but the survival and recovery of grizzly bears is an important issue here in our state. She also gave people a recognizable face to connect with an issue that can sometimes feel like it’s all statistics and wildlife management debates.

For those who followed Grizzly 399 over the years, this documentary offers another chance to remember a bear who became much more than just another animal living in the mountains. Nearly two years after her death, Montana and the rest of the West still haven’t forgotten her.