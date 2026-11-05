When Can You Legally Aim Your Gun at Someone in Montana?

I’m a firm believer that people have the right to protect themselves and own a firearm or three as long as the owner maintains safe habits.

That said, there are some things to consider when owning a firearm especially if you’ve never had to use it in self-defense before.

Can You Point a Gun at Any Threat?

It all depends on what’s happening, right? That should be obvious. Here’s where it gets tricky as I learned from Cascade County Sheriff Slaughter.

“Pointing it at someone, if it’s not done properly, is a felony,” Sheriff Slaughter said, “That’s deadly use of force.”

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I feel like that’s interesting because how many new gun owners actually know that? Sure, we all want to be responsible with firearms and of course we should all do our research before owning a firearm… but it’s quite possible there are many people new to firearms who might feel like they can point their gun anywhere they want to.

When Is It Legal to Point Your Gun at Someone?

In the state of Montana, you can point your gun at someone if you reasonably believe you’re in physical danger.

According to MCA 45-3-111:

“If a person reasonably believes that the person or another person is threatened with bodily harm, the person may warn or threaten the use of force, including deadly force, against the aggressor, including drawing or presenting a weapon.”

The keyword here is “reasonably.” You can’t point a firearm at someone because they made you angry or feel bad.

What if Someone Breaks into My Home?

I know what you might be thinking: “Shoot, if someone comes into my house, I’m shooting them!” And you’d be totally justified… as long as you “reasonably believe” you’re preventing danger.

Montana MCA 45-5-103 says:

“A person is justified in the use of force or threat to use force against another when and to the extent that the person reasonably believes that the use of force is necessary to prevent or terminate the other person’s unlawful entry into or attack upon an occupied structure.”

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And MCA 45-3-110 says you don’t have a “duty to retreat from a threat or summon law enforcement assistance prior to using force” as long as you reasonably believe you could lose your life or you’re being threatened with bodily harm.

Stay safe out there and watch where you point that thing!