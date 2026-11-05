Suspect in Montana Deputy Shooting Dies in Custody

Authorities have announced the death of the suspect who killed Deputy Ryan Terpsma and Marissa Walker.

A shocking statement was released on Thursday morning providing details surrounding his death.

Suspect in Montana Murder Case Dies

In a statement shared by Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, the public learned of the passing of 50-year-old Matthew Dye, who was arrested for the killing of Deputy Ryan Terpsma and Marissa Walker.

“On the evening of November 4, 2026, Officers at the Missoula County Detention Facility responded to Matthew D. Dye’s cell, after observing he appeared to be experiencing a medical emergency,” officials said.

ALSO READ: Indiana Man Busted for Luring 15-Year-Old Montana on Snapchat

“Detention medical staff responded, assessed Mr. Dye and requested he be transported to the hospital via ambulance. During transport by EMS, Mr. Dye became unresponsive and life-saving measures were initiated.”

The suspect was pronounced dead at St. Patrick’s Hospital.

What Happens Now?

As you’d expect, authorities are going to investigate the in-custody death and cover every detail surrounding the suspect’s death.

“Following standard operating procedures of an in-custody death, Sheriff, Jeremiah Petersen, requested the City of Missoula Police Department (MPD) conduct the investigation into Mr. Dye’s death,” Missoula County Sheriff’s Office said. “All video and documentation have been provided to MPD and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating fully with the investigation.”

“Lake County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Coroners are conducting Coroner duties.”

Download the KMON-AM Mobile App Now

For obvious reasons, many wanted to see Dye punished to the full extent of the law but authorities say they have to go through the legal process and every suspect’s safety is priority.

“The care, safety, and well-being of every individual entrusted to our custody is a responsibility we take very seriously, and we remain committed to these high standards,” Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen said in the statement.

“We extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Dye.”

Authorities say more information will be available as it comes.