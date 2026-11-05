Veterans And Families Invited To Post 40 Pizzas For 5 Pm Dinner On November 11

Veterans and their families should report to the Post at 5 o’clock SHARP on Wednesday eve, November 11th. Post 40 Pizza’s pulling out all stops and extending a special invitation for dinner to veterans and their families. Happy hour’s from 5, to 6, Wednesday night, with dinner to follow. Post 40 Pizza’s located at 1159 East Railroad Street, in Cut Bank. If you can, please bring along one canned food item per person for the Cut Bank Food Bank. Hit the post veterans and their families, and watch out for the flying cans…