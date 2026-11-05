Choteau QB Trent Taylor And CJI's Scarlet Sundgren Take KSEN/K96 Athlete Of The Week Honors

It’s that time of the season, when the winner takes it all and the loser goes home. Our KSEN/K96–Bozeman Trophy Athletes of the week weren’t at all ready to let their season come to an end! Male Athlete of the Week honors go to Choteau sophomore QB Trent Taylor. It’s kind of amazing that Taylor is even playing Football after breaking a leg earlier this year. But he allowed the injury to heal properly and turned in the total performance Saturday in Choteau’s playoff win over the Superior Bobcats. When first back from the injury, Trent did a lot of passing to take it easy on the legs but at this point he’s running as well, and this was the first of 5 rushing Touchdowns. In all Taylor rushed for 193 yards on 17 carries. He added 295 yards passing and two more Touchdowns and he ran in 3 extra points. On defense 5 solo tackles and one tackle for a loss. It was a huge day, and Head Coach Scott Hadlock told the Choteau Acantha, “Trent just has tremendous vision of what’s going on, all over the field.” With the win, the Bulldogs move on to the 2nd round and play Twin Bridges this Saturday. We had two other excellent nominations. One for Power/Dutton/Brady QB Mason Vick who threw for 119 yards and 4 Td’s and kicked 6-7 extra points. However, it was his defense that Coach Tom Tranmer pointed out first. Twenty tackles, 12 solo and 8 assisted with one caused fumble. The other nomination, also from the Titans, Daniel Blanchet who had 8 tackles and two interceptions including a pick 6. The speedster had 157 yards on 7 carries, 2 TD’s and 2 receptions with 1 TD, as Power/Dutton/Brady rolled over Hot Springs. Our Female Athlete of the Week, also very impressive as CJI Head Coach Jordan Miller says she was a really big part of the Hawks Championship in the 10C District Tournament. CJI Jr. Scarlet Sundgren, who has mainly been the teams’ Libero this season is also now playing on the front line and according to the Coach “she is killing it.” In the three matches played, Sundgren recorded 25 kills on that front line, she dug up 46 balls, had 8 aces and 7 blocks. Huge numbers for the Hawks Libero and front-line hitter, as the Hawks move into Divisional play this week. Congratulations to our KSEN/K96–Bozeman Trophy Athletes of the Week, So. Choteau Bulldog Trent Taylor and CJI Hawks Jr. Scarlet Sundgren. The Athlete of the Week is sponsored locally by McDonnald’s in Cut Bank. McDonald’s honors our Athlete’s with two free value meals each.