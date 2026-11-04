Montana Ends October with 3 Major Drug Sentences

October was a busy month for the Montana court system as the month ended with some serious sentences for drug offenders.

The sentences further reinforce that Montana isn’t messing around when it comes to drug offenses. The end of October saw three major drug cases come to a close with some serious sentences. Two of those cases had ties to Washington, one involving methamphetamine and the other involving fentanyl.

Montana’s Drug Ties to Washington

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Montana, 57-year-old Jefferey Frederic Nelson of Musselshell County earned himself nine years of prison followed by four years of supervised release for “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine” he got from Washington.

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His partner, William Thomas Duncan was sentenced to eleven years and eight months back in July of this year.

Authorities alleged that Nelson and Duncan (sounds like a bad 80’s TV show) would go over to Washington to pick up the drugs, come back to Montana, and sell their product. An undercover agent bought “multiple pounds” from Nelson back in January which led to a search warrant being served at Duncan’s house when “two pounds of methamphetamine, several phones, and over 30 guns” were found by authorities.

Another Washington-Related Drug Bust in Montana

In this particular case, a Washington man, 37-year-old Zachary James Munoz earned himself three years and five months in prison followed by four years of supervised release for “possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.”

You’ll never guess how he got busted either.

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Apparently, in the midst of trying to transport drugs from Tri-Cities, Washington to Montana, his partner Crystal Williamson-Burke called a wrong number and left a voicemail about their plans to pick up fentanyl to bring back to Billings.

That voicemail is what eventually got back to authorities and allowed them to start tracking her vehicle.

When the pair was pulled over, authorities found 2,200 fentanyl pills.

Meth in Bozeman

And finally, our third and separate case involves 31-year-old Dakota Bradfield Towner who was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Authorities say Towner worked with Chad Allen Bachmann who got himself 18 years in prison for moving meth out of a storage unit in Red Lodge.

Towner reportedly sold meth to several “task force informants” which led to his arrest.

He earned himself five years and ten months in prison followed by three years of supervised release this past Thursday.